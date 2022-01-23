Buccaneers fans brave the cold during final-minute loss to LA Rams

A Freeze Warning goes into effect for the Nature Coast overnight Monday.

TAMPA, Fla. — While some are embracing this time of year in Florida, others want it over with.

Cooler temperatures accompanied the weekend for both the return of Gasparilla and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Divisional Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

A freeze warning will go into effect for the Nature Coast overnight Monday with the coldest temperatures of the season forecasted to be underway.

10 Tampa Bay forecasted a high of 59 degrees with increasing sunshine but despite it, the day was no Florida paradise for some fans bundled up and tailgating at Raymond James Stadium.

“I don’t like the cold," Gabriel Martinez said. "My fingers are freezing and my nose is cold."

Some fans stayed an arms-length minimum from the grill to stay warm but what was also keeping them warm was the hope that the Bucs would prevail against the Los Angeles Rams. However, the Bucs' comeback was shot down with the Rams field goal to win 30-27, in the final minute.

Others simply chose to embrace the temporary cooler weather in Florida.

“All year long over the summer and so forth it’s hot so we look forward to it these times of year," Sean Allaster said.

The thoughts of the temperatures here compared to further north kept the weekend chill in perspective to some fans.