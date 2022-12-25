Cold weather shelters open again across Tampa Bay as another freeze expected north

Hillsborough and Pinellas counties will again open overnight shelters in several locations.

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Cold weather will remain a concern for some people, especially along the Nature Coast, to start the week.

A freeze watch is in effect Monday night through Tuesday morning for Citrus County where temperatures are expected to drop into the low 30s. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and damage vegetation sensitive to cold, according to the National Weather Service.

Unlike the past couple of mornings, overnight low temperatures in the greater Tampa Bay area will be relatively "warm" in the upper 30s and low 40s — no worries about a freeze here. Low temperatures climb back into the 50s and 60s later this week.

But in the meantime, it's still too cold. Shelters will open through Monday in parts of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties for the homeless and those who cannot get into other accommodations.

See the following locations that will be open Monday in Hillsborough County:

Amazing Love Ministries

3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33602

Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park

107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606

Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries (Prayer Retreat Center)

2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City, FL 33566

Homeless Helping Homeless

801 E. Saint Clair St., Tampa, FL 33602

Homeless Helping Homeless

3008 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa, FL 33602

Hyde Park United Methodist Church

500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606

New Life Church in Tampa (pet friendly)

8216 N. 13th St. Tampa, FL 33604

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope

212 St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594

Officials encourage people to reach out to family and friends first for a place to get out of the cold given the anticipated demand.

See the list of cold weather shelters in Pinellas County:

Tarpon Springs

Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast

Address: 111 W. Lime Street, Tarpon Springs

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Clearwater

First United Methodist Church of Clearwater

Address: 411 Turner Street, Clearwater

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

The Refuge Outreach Church

Address: 606 Alden Avenue, Clearwater

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Pinellas Park

Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast

Address: 7790 61st Street North, Pinellas Park

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

St. Petersburg

Northwest Presbyterian Church

Address: 6330 54th Ave. North, St. Petersburg

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

WestCare Turning Point

Address: 1810 5th Ave. North, St. Petersburg

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg

Address: 100 Mirror Lake Drive North, St Petersburg

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Please Note: This location requires the use of stairs.