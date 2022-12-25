Cold weather shelters open again across Tampa Bay as another freeze expected north

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Cold weather will remain a concern for some people, especially along the Nature Coast, to start the week.
A freeze watch is in effect Monday night through Tuesday morning for Citrus County where temperatures are expected to drop into the low 30s. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and damage vegetation sensitive to cold, according to the National Weather Service.
Unlike the past couple of mornings, overnight low temperatures in the greater Tampa Bay area will be relatively "warm" in the upper 30s and low 40s — no worries about a freeze here. Low temperatures climb back into the 50s and 60s later this week.
But in the meantime, it's still too cold. Shelters will open through Monday in parts of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties for the homeless and those who cannot get into other accommodations.
See the following locations that will be open Monday in Hillsborough County:
Amazing Love Ministries
3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33602
Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park
107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606
Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries (Prayer Retreat Center)
2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City, FL 33566
Homeless Helping Homeless
801 E. Saint Clair St., Tampa, FL 33602
Homeless Helping Homeless
3008 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa, FL 33602
Hyde Park United Methodist Church
500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606
New Life Church in Tampa (pet friendly)
8216 N. 13th St. Tampa, FL 33604
Tampa Bay Mission of Hope
212 St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594
Officials encourage people to reach out to family and friends first for a place to get out of the cold given the anticipated demand.
See the list of cold weather shelters in Pinellas County:
Tarpon Springs
Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast
Address: 111 W. Lime Street, Tarpon Springs
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Clearwater
First United Methodist Church of Clearwater
Address: 411 Turner Street, Clearwater
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
The Refuge Outreach Church
Address: 606 Alden Avenue, Clearwater
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Pinellas Park
Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast
Address: 7790 61st Street North, Pinellas Park
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
St. Petersburg
Northwest Presbyterian Church
Address: 6330 54th Ave. North, St. Petersburg
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
WestCare Turning Point
Address: 1810 5th Ave. North, St. Petersburg
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg
Address: 100 Mirror Lake Drive North, St Petersburg
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Please Note: This location requires the use of stairs.
Salvation Army
Address: 1400 4th Street South, St Petersburg
Hours: 6 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.