Heat advisory issued for all Tampa Bay-area counties

Heat index values will climb up to 110 degrees this afternoon. The advisory runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This hot work week will feel even hotter as it comes to an end! Temperatures will not be warmer compared to the last couple of days, but the humidity has increased.

That's the reason why a heat advisory has been issued Friday, July 21, for the entire Tampa Bay region.

The increase in dew points will lead to heat index values between 105 to 110 degrees late this morning into this evening. The advisory starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 7 p.m.

When the humidity is this high your sweat does not cool you off as well. Your body does not cool off because you sweat but rather cools off when the sweat evaporates.

However, when there is this much moisture in the air the sweat can't evaporate as quickly, keeping you hot.

Because of this, heat illnesses are possible on days like today. Try to limit exercise during the heat of the day and take breaks in the shade if you work outside.

Tampa is currently experiencing its second warmest year to date. With more above-average temperatures in the forecast, Tampa could move into the warmest year to date. In fact, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting warmer-than-normal temperatures for the rest of July into August.