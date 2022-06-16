Take it easy! 'Feels like' temp near 112 degrees prompts heat advisory for Tampa Bay area

It's best to take water breaks and try to stay out of the heat if you can.

TAMPA, Fla — Take it easy this afternoon!

High heat and humidity setting up over west-central Florida have triggered a heat advisory Thursday afternoon for the entire Tampa Bay area.

Temperatures will once again climb to the mid to upper 90s. Add in the substantial low-level moisture present, and the air will feel even heavier and hotter.

The heat index, or apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. Thursday, heat index values are expected to hit up to 112 degrees in some places.

Take a look at the map below for high temperatures without the humidity factored in:

This has triggered a heat advisory that is in effect for the entire 10 Tampa Bay viewing area from noon to 6 p.m.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Today, people should:

Stay hydrated

Stay inside as much as possible; take frequent breaks

Wear lightweight, lightly colored clothing

Take it easy!

Be sure to check up on relatives, neighbors and the elderly. Young children and pets should never be left outside for long periods of time and unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is also the time to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

If you think you or someone you know may be experiencing heatstroke, call 911 immediately.

Climatologically speaking, a normal high in Tampa this time of year is around 91 degrees. While that's already hot enough, afternoon temperatures will climb well above that to the mid-upper 90s.

Some towns today may either touch or set a new daily high temperature record.

Why the scorcher of a week? A heat dome set up over the Lower 48 is continuing to drive up the heat from Texas to Illinois to North Carolina, leading to excessive heat warnings and heat advisories from Nebraska to Virginia.