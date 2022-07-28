Saharan Dust brings heat, prompts heat advisory

A heat advisory is in effect from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday.

TAMPA, Fla. — By now, Floridians are used to the sweltering heat and humidity of summer, but today, it will be a little hotter even for our standards.

Temperatures got a quick jump on the day after sunrise and quickly started to warm back into the 90s. Most of the area will see high temperatures in the middle 90s this afternoon, with the exception being along the coast where highs will hover right around 90 degrees.

When you factor in the Florida humidity, what you see and what you get are two completely different things. The balmy Florida air will take those afternoon highs in the middle 90s and make it feel more like the triple digits for most of the area.

People in Hillsborough and Manatee countiescan even expect temperatures to feel more like up to 110 degrees at times through the heat of the afternoon.

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory to remain in effect from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday for Hillsborough and Manatee counties. As the heat and humidity reach these levels, heat illness becomes possible.

On days like today its important to keep these tips in mind:

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in an air-conditioned rooms

Stay out of the sun

Check in with relatives and neighbors

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside on days like today. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or evening time when the impact of the heat on your body will be less intense.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

And to reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.