Tampa’s earliest sunset of the year is happening now

We’re in a stretch of 5:33 p.m. sunset days that concludes Thursday evening.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay is currently seeing its earliest sunsets of the entire year. However, if you dislike the early sunsets, they’re about to start getting a little later each night.

From Nov. 28 through Dec. 3, the sun sets in Tampa at 5:33 p.m. On Dec. 4, the sun sets at 5:34 pm; and by the end of the month, the sun will set at 5:45 p.m.

While the earliest sunsets are nearly behind us, the days with the least amount of overall daylight are yet to come. Because of the sunrise times, those short daylight days are Dec 20-21 this year, when we will see 10 hours, 22 minutes and 17 seconds of total daylight.

This is also during the Winter Solstice (first day of winter), which begins at 8:30 am. on Dec. 21.

On Dec. 22, the day grows longer by a measly second. But as that trend continues, the days grow longer and longer each passing day. By the end of January, you’ll notice it even more with a sunset after 6 p.m.

