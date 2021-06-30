Heading to the Lightning game tonight? Take an umbrella, but the rain diminishes early

Scattered rain and storms will be possible across Tampa Bay, mainly through the early evening.

TAMPA, Fla. — While the Tampa Bay Lightning hope to bring their own storm Wednesday inside Amalie Arena for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, thunder has been rumbling outside as well.

As the rainy pattern this week continues, our 10 Tampa Bay meteorologists are watching the radar and forecast closely for the thousands of hockey fans who will be attending Wednesday night's game in downtown Tampa.

Many fans will be watching the game outside the stadium in Thunder Alley, where rain chances will be diminishing Wednesday evening. If you're heading down for the game, play it safe and take some rain gear and be prepared for a passing shower and possibly a thunderstorm.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with enough humidity to make even the toughest Canadian uncomfortable.