It begins: Tampa Bay rainy season cuts back dry conditions

Finally! Some of the brown grass will begin to turn green again over the next several days and weeks.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You hear that?

It's the sound of much-needed rainfall coming down across Tampa Bay.

The region's rainy season is making itself at home as sea breezes collide and thunderstorms erupt. As is usual with these pop-ups, some places received way more rain than others.

Take Friday, for example: The reporting station at Tampa International Airport picked up 0.13 inches of rain whereas Sarasota received nothing at all. The Gandy area, located north of downtown St. Petersburg, saw nearly 6 inches of rain, according to radar estimates.

The rain can be feast or famine for some, but it all goes toward knocking down near-drought conditions. Much of the area, as shown by the U.S. Drought Monitor, has been "abnormally dry" since May -- a month of nearly no rainfall.

But that's slowly changing. While the past week has brought daily rain and storms to the region, our upcoming seven-day forecast has at least a chance of showers and storms every day of the week. Not everyone will get in on this rain, but the small potential is there!

The National Weather Service recently announced Tampa Bay's rainy season officially starts on May 25 and ends Oct. 10 following an exanimation of local thunderstorm science and climatology. Those dates aren't quite exact but mark a transition from typically dry weather to those rainy days.

Now until the beginning of July is considered the "stormiest" part of rainy season, with strong to severe storms more likely. Impacts from tropical systems typically begin in mid-September, with higher rainfall variability across the region.