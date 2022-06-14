Tampa Bay area flirts with record highs as temperatures climb

Highs will reach the mid-90s each afternoon this week with heat index values in the triple digits.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla — Grab that ice-cold water because the heat is on!

More than 92 million Americans, stretching from the Great Lakes to the Deep South, are under heat alerts this week thanks to a sprawling high-pressure ridge setting up shop over the Lower 48.

Afternoon highs in the Tampa Bay area are expected to climb to record territory. By mid-week, parts of west-central Florida may be grouped in with the millions of people under alerts as heat index values near advisory criteria.

Here's the setup. A strong ridge of high pressure — in this case, referred to as a heat dome — is centered over the mid-south. The air under high pressure sinks. As that air sinks, it compresses and heats up. As the dome shifts east Wednesday, it continues to drive up the heat from Texas to Illinois to North Carolina, leading to excessive heat watches, heat advisories, and excessive heat warnings across a large swath of the Lower 48.

The air temperatures aren't the only factor at play here. With tropical moisture surging out of the south, heat indices will surpass 100 degrees in many towns across the southern and central United States due to the oppressive humidity.

By simply stepping outside for 90 seconds, it's not difficult to tell that this summertime heat wave is influencing the Tampa Bay area.



It is an unseasonably hot week. Climatologically speaking, highs in Tampa this time of year normally reach 91 degrees. While that's already hot enough, afternoon temperatures will climb a few degrees above that normal mark each day this week.

Add on the oppressive humidity, and the air will feel even heavier and hotter. With heat index values nearing 105-108 degrees Wednesday, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Levy County.

We're in the early weeks of west-central Florida's rainy season. Those afternoon showers can bring temperatures down several degrees, but rain chances remain on the lower end during the morning and early afternoon hours this week. In this case, less rain means more heat.

Consider yourself lucky if an isolated afternoon downpour develops over your neighborhood and cools the air for a bit.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. This week, people should:

Stay hydrated

Stay inside as much as possible; take frequent breaks

Wear lightweight, lightly colored clothing

Take it easy!

Be sure to check up on relatives, neighbors, and the elderly. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is the time to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.