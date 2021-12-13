Record highs in jeopardy this week across Tampa Bay region

Temperatures will continue to climb into the low-middle 80s all week, which will flirt with the all-time record highs.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Birds and people alike this time of year flock south to escape the bitter winter chill up north and soak up the warmth and sunshine here in Florida.

This week, however, could be one of the warmest December weeks in Tampa Bay history.

The average high temperature in December so far in Tampa has been 79.8 degrees, about 4.5 degrees above normal, and this upcoming week is expected to be even warmer.

While a frontal boundary has draped itself across central Florida, it will have little-to-no impact on our temperatures over the next couple of days. The core of the cold air north of the frontal boundary will remain over northern Florida, which means highs in the upper 70s and low 80s will persist. By the second half of the week, the frontal boundary will dissipate and give way to even warmer conditions for Thursday and Friday.

The normal high temperature for the middle of December in Tampa Bay is 74 degrees, which is quite nice when you consider the freezing temperatures that have consumed many of the northern states.