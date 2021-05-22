x
High fire danger exists Saturday across Tampa Bay

A combination of low humidity, gusty winds and dry vegetation could spur wildfires.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Consider passing on the backyard bonfire today.

Elevated fire conditions exist Saturday across all of Tampa Bay given the combination of low humidity, gusty winds and dry vegetation, according to the National Weather Service. 

A red flag warning goes runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in anticipation that any fire that develops has the potential to spread rapidly. Any sort of outdoor burning isn't recommended, the weather service says.

The burning of yard debris always is banned in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Sarasota counties, according to the Florida Forest Service. Burning is permitted elsewhere, however, the agency notes there are high to extreme fire danger indices this weekend in the bay area.

So, it's probably best not to pick up the matches today.

