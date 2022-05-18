Tropical moisture surge expected to bring downpours this weekend

A widespread 1-2 inches of rain is possible into the start of next week.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With this hot, humid weather hanging around lately, what's been missing? The afternoon downpours!

Get ready, because that's about to change. The tropics soon will give us an early preview of the rainy season this weekend, with high rain chances in the forecast almost every day.

You'll especially want to keep the umbrella around on Friday as the entire Tampa Bay area is under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. With a push of tropical moisture overrunning the Sunshine State, storms could drop 1-2 inches of rain across a wide area.

This intense rainfall in a short period of time could result in some flash flooding and/or ponding. It's possible some locations could see an excess of 3 inches of rain.

Rainfall chances are forecast to max out around 60 percent Friday and Saturday, with lesser — but still elevated — chances Sunday. You'll notice in the graphic above that many locations have a good shot at seeing showers and thunderstorms.