Roses are red, violets are blue, Valentine's Day brings sun and warmth, too

The forecast for Valentine's Day in Tampa Bay is definitely something to fall in love with!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Love is in the air and the pollen is, too, but fortunately for us, the rain is through. After a weekend with rain and conditions quite breezy, Valentine's Day looks great, but a rhyming meteorologist might be just a little too cheesy...

OK... whether you look forward to Valentine's Day (and the poetic rhyming) or not, I think we can all agree that the forecast for Tuesday is something to look forward to.

With high pressure in control across the Southeast, Tampa Bay can look forward to more than just chocolates and roses to sweeten up Valentine's Day this year. After a couple of cooler-than-normal days, Tuesday will also start off with temperatures about 5 degrees cooler than normal.

A slight chill in the air with temperatures in the upper 40s might be the perfect excuse for an early-morning cuddle.

Temperatures, however, will not stay cool long on Tuesday as they shoot up like Cupid's arrow to hit the sweet spot in the mid-upper 70s later in the afternoon. Abundant sunshine will be the perfect match for the slightly-above normal temperatures Tuesday afternoon.

Conditions remain ideal into Tuesday evening for Valentine's Day dates — outside or inside. Sunset Tuesday evening will be at 6:20 p.m. and by that point, temperatures will have cooled into the upper 60s. Skies will remain clear through Tuesday night as temperatures gradually return to the upper 50s by Wednesday morning.

Arguably this year looks to be one of the best Valentine's Days weather-wise in a few years. 2021 was a little cool with high temperatures in the upper 60s and the two years before that, it rained on Valentine's Day.

You have to go back to before the pandemic when in 2019 Tampa Bay had a warm and sunny Valentine's Day when the high temperature was 76 degrees. The normal high and low temperature for Feb. 14 in Tampa Bay is 74 and 55 degrees, respectively.