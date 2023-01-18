It only warms up from here: Tampa officially passes the coldest time of year

Average low and high temperatures start to increase heading into the end of January.

TAMPA, Fla. — The coldest part of "winter" is now behind us in Tampa. As the days get longer and the sun gets stronger, our average high and low temperatures start to climb.

January is typically the coldest month of the year. From January 13-18, our average high and low reach their lowest point — a high of 71 degrees and a low of 52 degrees.

This is the most likely time of year for freezing temperatures and areas of frost to develop. So far, we have seen two major cold snaps across the area this winter. The first was around Christmas, with the most recent cold blast coming in the middle of January.

Starting on the 19th, our low temperature warms back to 53 degrees with our high temperature increasing to 72 degrees on the 26th.

Does that mean winter is over?

No, cold shots of air will continue to be possible behind cold fronts even into early spring. The jet stream becomes stronger in winter and spring allowing polar air to sink south. Some of that cold air can still makes its way into the Sunshine State through March.

Record lows in the 20s are still possible through February with freezing temperatures possible even into March. In fact, March 5 is the latest day with freezing temperatures in Tampa.