Notice some hazy skies? That's smoke from some Canadian wildfires

Air quality across Florida is the worst in the country.

TAMPA, Fla. — Notice some hazy skies these past few days across the Tampa Bay area? That's smoke from all the way up north, thanks to wildfires in Canada.

High pressure in the eastern United States is helping usher in northeasterly winds, which are pulling down smoke from fires burning in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

Take a look at the map below from AirNow.gov — you'll see extensive coverage across much of the country, but the thickest smoke is just off the southeastern U.S. and pushing into Florida. In fact, some of the worst air quality across the entire county is in the Sunshine State.

The air quality is considered "unhealthy" just north of Miami and "moderate" to "unhealthy to sensitive groups" in Tampa. In areas where air quality is poor, people are encouraged to go inside if respiratory symptoms develop.

Northeast winds are forecast to persist through the several days. This will cause at least some smoke to hang around for some time.