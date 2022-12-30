Sea fog, storms to bid farewell to 2022 in Tampa Bay

Sea fog and periods of showers and storms likely join the celebration to ring in the new year. That said, the countdown to 2023 may not be a washout.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ever since the Arctic chill brought freezing temperatures to Tampa Bay for Christmas last weekend, the temperatures have gradually returned to more Florida-like territory.

Unfortunately, along with the warmer-than-normal temperatures, dense sea fog and the chance for showers and storms will also hang around to put a close to 2022.

A warm front pushing north out of South Florida on Friday will bring an increase in moisture, which has already produced a few showers Friday morning in the Tampa Bay area. As the front continues to push north, the chance of rain on Friday will also push north and move out of Tampa Bay as temperatures warm to near 80 degrees Friday afternoon.

Skies will remain partly cloudy through the day as more warmth and moisture rides in on a southeasterly wind from 5-15 mph. As the sun sets this evening and temperatures begin to cool, sea fog will also begin to develop near the coast.

The visibility could drop to less than a mile as more sea fog develops north and start to push inland overnight. Areas throughout Tampa Bay, especially close to the water, could remain socked in with fog through the first part of Saturday.

Temperatures Saturday morning will start off in the middle 60s, but as the fog begins to clear and retreat off the coast, temps will make their way back into the mid-upper 70s. An approaching storm system and associated cold front will then bring the chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms by midday and could continue to roll through the area through the afternoon hours.

Right now, the chance of rain is around 50% with that chance likely decreasing into the evening hours.

Sunset New Year's Eve will be at 5:45 p.m. when temperatures will be in the low 70s. While the chance of rain will decrease after sunset there will remain a 20% chance for a few showers as the countdown to midnight ticks down.

Most of the area may not have showers at midnight, but a few stray showers will be possible into the early morning hours on Sunday.

Low temperatures New Year's morning will be in the middle 60s with partly sunny skies expected through the day. Into Sunday afternoon, temps will make their way back into the mid-upper 70s, still running around five degrees warmer than normal.