Widespread rain event expected to develop late this weekend

Thunderstorms may develop at times as well, helping produce inches of rain through midweek next week.

The weekend is off to a great weather start around Tampa Bay. However, the weekend is expected to end with widespread rain that will be measured in inches by early next week.

A cold front will stall out right over Tampa Bay and then meander around a bit over the region for several days. This will bring waves of rain and a few thunderstorms that will produce heavy rain at times.

Get your outdoor fun in Saturday as 💦, 💦💦 and even more 💦💦💦 is expected to start to develop in Tampa Bay by Sunday. 3" or more can't be ruled out in some spots. Don't really expect severe storms but some lightning will be around at times. pic.twitter.com/F2zGqaFTJk — Ric Kearbey (@RicKearbeyWTSP) April 16, 2021

The timing of the rain will be mainly Sunday through Wednesday for most of the Tampa Bay area, although the Nature Coast will see rain and storm chances Saturday and Saturday night as well. In fact, a few scattered showers were present Friday afternoon.

The latest weather forecast model projections suggest the Tampa Bay area could pick up 1-3 inches of rainfall through Wednesday. Localized areas could see more.

Although thunderstorms are possible, the Storm Prediction Center does not expect any storms in the 10 Tampa Bay viewing area to become severe over the weekend.