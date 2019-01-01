TAMPA, Fla. -- There's nothing like dreaming about super hot temperatures during Florida's "cool" season, right?

But consider this at the start of a new year: No matter how warm the weather feels in Tampa, the thermometer never has reached the 100-degree mark in recorded history -- a period that spans to 1890.

"Could it happen this year? It’s possible," 10Weather meteorologist Ashley Batey said. "Will it happen eventually? That’s a safe bet."

The official temperature reading for the city comes from a sensor located at Tampa International Airport, easily seen from the George J. Bean Parkway when leaving the terminal.

This airport site has seen its fair share of highs but never touched 100 degrees. It came close, hitting 99 degrees in June 1985 and not a tick higher.

Other hot months have tried to make a run for it: 98 degrees in May (1975, 2017), July (1942) and August (1975). Can't see the chart below? Click/tap here.

Reaching 100 degrees requires a near-perfect combination of factors. For one, Tampa -- all of Florida for that matter -- is known for its humid air. Given moisture content, humid air is more difficult to heat than dry air.

During the warmer months, the coastline also deals with the effects of a sea breeze that prevents the temperature from rising too high.

And if Tampa is to make a run at 100 degrees, hope those pesky afternoon thunderstorm clouds stay away.

"... It is pretty tough for TPA to do this because it is so close to the bay, and on most hot days, the bay/sea breeze develops and brings cooler maritime air inland," said Paul Close, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Ruskin, Florida.

Batey adds: "All the right ingredients would have to come together. Remember, we had a very hot summer, and those temperatures were still only hitting 95 and 96."

Although Tampa hasn't hit the century mark, other Tampa Bay communities have, including Lakeland at 105 degrees, Sarasota at 101 degrees and St. Petersburg at 100 degrees, according to weather service data.

