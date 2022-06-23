Tampa is on track for the warmest year, 2nd warmest June

We are closing in on the halfway point of the year — and it has been a hot one so far in the Tampa Bay area.

TAMPA, Fla. — We all know living in Florida means a long and hot summer, but this year has been extremely warm — and that has carried over into the first month of summer.

The numbers don't lie!

One measurement we use to see how warm or cold it has been is the average mean temperature. This takes both the low and high temperatures for the day into consideration by adding them up and dividing by two. For example, if the high was 90 degrees and the low was 70 degrees, the average mean temperature would be 80 degrees.

The average mean temperature for the month of June, from the 1st to the 23rd, in Tampa is currently at 84.9 degrees. That is more than 2 degrees warmer than normal, putting 2022 as the second warmest June so far.

Only 1998 was warmer through the first three weeks of the month.

It hasn't been just June: every month so far in 2022 has produced above-average temperatures when compared to normal. That has led to 2022 being the warmest year to date, meaning that Tampa has never seen a warmer average temperature from Jan. 1 to June 23.

The average mean temperature for the year currently sits at 74.4 degrees, which is a whole half a degree warmer than the second warmest year to date in 2017. That puts Tampa 3 degrees warmer than normal for the year!

A lot of the Sunshine State has been feeling the heat in 2022. Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers, Daytona Beach, Miami and Jacksonville are all currently ranking within the Top 5 warmest years so far.

Current warm streaks to watch: