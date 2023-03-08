Feeling the heat? Tampa saw the warmest month on record in July

A normal average temperature for July in Tampa is 83.8 but the average temperature recorded for July 2023 was 86.5, according to the National Weather Service.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa saw record-breaking temperatures along with other surrounding cities in the month of July alone.

According to the National Weather Service, Tampa saw the warmest month on record dating back to April 1890.

A normal average temperature for July in Tampa is 83.8 but the average temperature reported for July 2023 was 86.5, according to NWS.

Surrounding cities like Plant City, Venice, Sarasota, Bradenton, St. Petersburg, Lakeland and Brooksville also saw recording-breaking warmth in the month of July.

Plant City – 1st warmest July since September 1892

Venice – 4th warmest July since May 1955

Sarasota-Bradenton – 1 warmest July since January 1911

St. Petersburg – 4th warmest July since August 1914

Lakeland – 1 warmest July since January 1915

Winter Haven – 17th warmest July since March 1941

Bartow – 11th warmest July since June 1892

Brooksville – 3rd warmest July since January 1892

This almost comes as no surprise after the constant heat advisories that were issued throughout the summer month along with the extreme drought that plagued the area.

Just last week, extreme drought climbed by 4 percent from the week before in the Tampa Bay area. Surrounding cities saw moderate drought while others showed a decrease in percentage.

NWS explains rainfall in the month of July varied across the region as well which isn't too unusual because of the "random nature" of summer thunderstorms.

Tampa – 9th driest July since April 1890

Plant City – 23rd wettest July since February 1893

Venice – 18th driest July since May 1955

Sarasota-Bradenton – 2nd driest July since January 1911

St. Petersburg – 27th driest July since August 1914

Lakeland – 44th driest July since 1915

Winter Haven – 25th driest July since March 1941

Bartow – 2nd driest July since June 1892

Brooksville – 74th driest July since January 1892

Here in Florida, most of our rainfall happens during our summer months — that hasn't been the case this year. It's been so dry that many of our coastal counties are in severe drought from Pinellas County down south.

The U.S. Drought Monitor explains some historic impacts seen with the level of drought including things like:

Fire danger is extreme; fire restrictions increase

Fish kills occur; toxic algae blooms appear

Nesting bird populations grow with increased nesting area; mosquitoes increase

Saltwater species replace freshwater species; sea intrusion

Air and water quality are poor; water salinity is high; river and lake levels are low

Bears and snakes change food and water habitats

Large increase of wildfire abundance; fire danger is elevated; burn bans are implemented

Lawns and landscapes go dormant