TAMPA, Fla. — There’s no Polar Vortex in our area. In fact, we’re one of the few spots in the entire nation where the temperature didn’t drop below freezing Wednesday.

That probably explains why people visiting our area were “warming up” to the idea of being in Tampa Bay.

“This is heaven,” said Dave Ales, stepping off a flight from Chicago. “It’s fantastic.”

It was a warm welcome at Tampa International Airport, considering people had left behind wind chills of -50 degrees in places like Wisconsin and Detroit.

“Ecstatic,” said Bob Semrich, also visiting from Chicago. “It’s wonderful to be here and get out of there.”

Barb Howser was equally happy escaping the great white north of Canada. “Today, it’s like pockets of negative 60 at home with the windchill,” she said. “So, definitely glad to be here in the warm weather.”

If you have a problem wrapping your mind around what -50 even feels like you’re not alone.

Take it from those who were standing in it briefly Wednesday morning. It’s not good.

“The air hurts your skin,” said Lisa Ales from Wisconsin.

“Your nostrils stick together. Your eyes freeze shut,” said Semrich.

Some people say they even felt a little guilty about it being here and leaving families, pets and property behind to weather the cold.

“Afraid for the house a little, at home. You know, I had to leave the water running,” said Chris Semrich.

Nicholas Jakel, who's in town on business, wishes in a way he was back with his family in Detroit,

“Just so that they are not dealing with the cold themselves. Maybe playing some games at home with the kids. You know, just on the couch with my girlfriend watching a movie, something like that,” said Jakel.

The polar vortex isn’t just daunting. It’s dangerous. Especially for the region’s homeless.

At local shelters here, like Pinellas Hope, 40 is considered cold. Forty below??

“I can’t imagine. I don’t want to even be out here in this kind of cold,” said the shelter’s Alicia Donnelly. “So, 40 below I can’t imagine. And I can’t imagine what’s happening up north.”

For Tampa Bay locals, gray skies and temperatures struggling to reach 60 is not exactly day at the beach. But that’s precisely what it was for visitors on Clearwater Beach.

“100-degree temperature change from home to here,” said Rick Mahlberg from Wisconsin. “So, we’ll take this all day long.”

It’s a matter of perspective for out-of-towners, trading in snowmen for sandcastles.

“We saw a lot of people in winter jackets,” said Mandy Walton. “We left ours at home.”

Of course, it’s possible our northern visitors will have their turn to feel superior -- sometime in August, perhaps, when Chicago is at a cool 70 and we’re sweating it out with a heat index of 100.

Them they can talk about how good they’ve got it someplace else.

But until then?

“Oh, this is great,” said Jana Smith from New York. “This is like paradise.”

“Very fortunate,” said Mahlberg. “This is great. We’ll take this.”

