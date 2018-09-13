The National Weather Service had issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hillsborough County until 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Residents were told to expect cloud-to-ground lightning and winds in excess of 40 mph.

Everyone is reminded to be cautious of flooding during such warnings. Never drive your vehicle on flooded roadways.

