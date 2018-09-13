The National Weather Service had issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hillsborough County until 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Residents were told to expect cloud-to-ground lightning and winds in excess of 40 mph.

Everyone is reminded to be cautious of flooding during such warnings. Never drive your vehicle on flooded roadways.

Click or tap here for live radar from 10News

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP