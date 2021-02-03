Daylight growing longer, clocks about to spring forward

March is a time for increasing daylight; sunsets by the end of the month will near 8 p.m.

TAMPA, Fla — March brings a lot of changes to Tampa Bay. Spring arrives. MLB spring training begins. The sunsets get later each day. And the time jumps forward an entire hour, shifting the sunset time into the 7 o’clock hour.

Even without the time change, you’re probably noticing the later sunset as the days grow longer and the night gets shorter.

Have you noticed the later sunsets? Wait until March 14th when that sun sets at 7:38 p.m. after the time change. 😍 pic.twitter.com/3wJ2qHQAOx — Ric Kearbey (@RicKearbeyWTSP) March 2, 2021

In March, we gain about 1 minute and 40 seconds of daylight each day.

The sun begins the month setting at 6:30 p.m. By the end of the month, the sun is setting at 7:47 p.m. thanks to the time change.

So when is the time change? It occurs at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 14.

That means that you’ll need to move your clocks up one hour before going to bed the night before on Saturday, March 13.

While meteorological spring began on March 1, astronomical spring (based on the angle of the sun) begins Saturday, March 20 at 5:37 a.m. EDT.