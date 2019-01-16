ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you heard a tornado warning issued for your area, do you know what to do?

As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, Florida Emergency Management officials hope people spend time testing or making their severe weather plans during today’s statewide tornado drill.

Here’s a breakdown on how the tornado drill works:

Before the drill Wednesday, Jan. 16, begin thinking about plans and inform staff at work to review what’s needed to act before a tornado.

After 8 a.m., consider a tornado watch being in effect. During a real watch, tornadoes are possible; be prepared. What message will you communicate staff and where would you go if a tornado were coming?

At 10 a.m., a mock tornado warning is in effect. During a real warning, a tornado is expected; take shelter! If you have an NOAA Weather Radio, you'll receive a text message.

At 10:30 a.m., the watch and warning expire.

At the conclusion of the test, review and refine your plans.

