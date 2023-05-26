Reports: Tornado flips 18-wheeler, injures driver in Miami area

Miami-Dade residents caught video of the EF-0 tornado touching down Thursday afternoon.

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — Video captured Thursday afternoon shows a tornado moving through roads and neighborhoods in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Witnesses told CBS Miami they saw the tornado touch down and blow debris in the air as it traveled south-southwest near Southwest 147th Avenue and 200th Street.

A funnel cloud was spotted moving through South FL today🌪️👀| #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/ss5ck6eE4T — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) May 25, 2023

According to the news outlet, the EF-0 tornado damaged property and caused an 18-wheeler to overturn, injuring the driver. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to be ok.

The twister took out trees and part of a roof of a home built in the early 1900s, a woman told CBS Miami. It also reportedly hit a nearby avocado grove, splitting trees and sending the fruits flying.

"The whole roof came off, part of the roof on the house that went thru [Hurricane] Andrew was taken off," Christa Ingram told the news station. "The avocado trees from like 4 rows are down, and the trees are 30 or 40 years old."