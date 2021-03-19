BURLINGTON, N.C. — You never know how you would respond to a tornado until you actually see one. That happened to a Burlington, North Carolina woman on Thursday.
Maryann Tucker was doing a Facebook live when she captured the tornado on video while riding in the car with her husband. “Holy cow! There’s a tornado, y’all,” she screamed.
The area she was in was under a multi-county tornado warning at the time.
Tucker told 10 Tampa Bay on Friday, "I was totally amazed. My sister called me as we were driving home from picking up supper. She said the news indicated the tornado was right over our house. Actually seeing it in person was one of the coolest things I have ever experienced. I’m thankful I saw it, but we will stay safe in a closet if they ever call for bad weather again."
On Friday, the National Weather Service confirmed the tornado as an EF-1 with winds of 100 mph.
