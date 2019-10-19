ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — UPDATE: The tornado warning expired at 9:45 p.m. Friday.

A tornado warning has been issued for Pinellas County until 9:45 p.m., as the affects of Tropical Storm Nestor begin to be felt in the greater Tampa Bay area.

If you are in the area of west-central Pinellas County, take shelter immediately. The tornado warning includes areas such as Redington Beach and Clearwater.

This will likely be the norm as Nestor inches closer.

