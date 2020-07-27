Tracking the Tropics: Keeping an eye on Atlantic disturbance

A tropical wave designated as "Invest 92-L" has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm this week.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The Atlantic hurricane season is off to a strong, record-breaking start. We're already eight names down, and now it's time to focus on our next disturbance: Invest 92-L.

This area of low pressure is moving west into the tropical Atlantic Ocean. The area of showers and storms appears disorganized now, but the National Hurricane Center gives this wave a high 80-percent chance of development in the next 48 hours and a high 90-percent chance of development over the next 5 days.

As 92-L nears closer to the Lesser Antilles Wednesday, conditions become more favorable for a tropical depression or tropical storm to form.

Long-range forecast models vary, making it too soon to determine whether the continental U.S will be impacted by this potential system.

For clarification, a system is labeled an invest when forecast agencies would like more resources dedicated to monitoring the system. This initiates special satellite monitoring and specialized forecast models, like the models seen above in this "spaghetti plot" map.

If invest 92-L strengthens to a tropical storm this week, the next name on the list will be Isaias.

