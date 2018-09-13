TAMPA, Fla. – As of Thursday morning, flights between Tampa, Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham were still scheduled and running on time… for now.

►KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Check your flight status at TPA here

►Track Hurricane Florence: Click or tap here

Even so, airlines are canceling hundreds of flights in the Southeast ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Nationwide, more than 1,245 flights have been canceled from Wednesday through Friday, flight-tracking service FlightAware counted as of 8:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Nearly all of those are tied to disruptions in the Carolinas, where Florence is still expected to make a direct hit despite a shifting track.

All service in and out of Charleston has been suspended likely until next week because of the hurricane.

Seth Eckstein told 10News he was about to board a flight to Charlotte. Luckily though, he said, it was only to catch a connecting flight to Indiana.

“I’ve been tracking the storm coming in and it seems like I should be in and out of Charlotte before it even makes landfall,” Eckstein said. “Obviously praying for everybody and hoping for the best for them.”

Hurricane Florence could make landfall as early as Thursday night or Friday morning.

USA Today contributed to this report.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP