LITHIA, Fla. — A large tree fell onto a barn in Lithia, trapping six horses at the Waterford Stables when severe storms rolled through the Tampa Bay area on Thursday, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said.

First responders said one of the animals managed to get out, while the others had to be saved by the heavy rescue team.

"We had to manually take the stalls apart to avoid machinery noise startling the already upset animals, but got them out of the crushed barn in good shape," fire rescue officials wrote on Facebook.

One of the horses suffered minor scratches and had to be seen by a veterinarian.

Meantime, the storms caused minor damage in Bradenton.

Meteorologists say winds reached speeds of 45-50 mph.

The winds damaged a mobile home in Palm Grove Rental Resort, according to the National Weather Service.

Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings rolled in early Thursday morning.

