Tropical Depression 6 has formed near the Cabo Verde Islands off the coast of Africa in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Islands of Santiago, Fogo and Brava.

The storm poses no current threat to Florida.

The depression is moving toward the west at close to 15 miles per hour. It's expected to turn slightly north over the Labor Day Weekend.

Meteorologists predict the depression will pass just south of the Cabo Verde Islands Friday night or Saturday, then move over the open eastern Atlantic by Labor Day.

