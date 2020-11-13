Tropical Storm Iota develops, could become a major hurricane

The 31st tropical depression of the 2020 Hurricane Season has developed into a tropical storm in the central Caribbean.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The record-setting 2020 hurricane season continues to produce more storms with Tropical Storm Iota developing Friday in the central Caribbean.

At 4 p.m. Friday, Tropical Depression 31 became Tropical Storm Iota. The storm was located 340 miles south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, crawling west-southwest at just 5 mph. Maximum sustained winds were at 40 mph as of the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory.

The system is going to strengthen quickly as it moves through a very conducive environment with low vertical wind shear, warm water and a moisture-rich atmosphere.

This storm will likely go from Friday's 40-mph winds to 120 mph winds in just 72 hours. By Sunday, it is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves west across the Caribbean.

Sunday into Monday, Iota is forecast to continue strengthening into a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 110 mph as it approaches the coast of Nicaragua and northeastern Honduras. The storm may very well become a major hurricane, Category 3 or higher, which begins at 111 mph.

Through next Wednesday morning, Iota is expected to produce 4 to 8 inches of rain, with local 12-inch totals, across portions of northern Columbia, Panama and Costa Rica. Across other sections of Central America, the system could produce 20 to 30 inches of rain with most of that rain falling across northern Nicaragua and Honduras.

This is the same area that, less than two weeks ago, Hurricane Eta brought life-threatening rainfall and flooding as well. The additional rainfall from Iota will lead to significant, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding, along with landslides in areas of higher terrain.