ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Hurricane Season doesn't officially begin until June 1, but a tropical disturbance moving out of the Bahamas will produce widespread rain and isolated storms across the Florida Peninsula into Friday.

As the area of low pressure turns northeast back into the western Atlantic off the Carolina Coast Friday into Saturday the system could slowly have some tropical development. That said, environmental conditions are not expected to be conducive for significant development while it moves northwestward, and then northward over the Florida peninsula and near the southeast United States coast over the next few days.

Related: How to check your hurricane supplies, evacuation zones, insurance and more

Regardless of development, the system will bring quite a bit of tropical moisture to a large portion of the sunshine state. While severe weather is not expected periods of heavy rain will be possible across the Tampa Bay area Thursday afternoon. Rainfall totals between 1-2" will be likely in most locations with 3" possible in some areas. As a result, minor flooding will be possible into Thursday evening.

The activity will dissipate after sunset, but a few isolated showers will continue to move across the state. By Friday morning, the activity will shift back toward the east coast as the system makes the turn back to the northeast in the Atlantic. There will be a few isolated showers around Tampa Bay through Friday morning. But, as the system tracks farther to the northeast, the rain and eventually the cloud cover will clear out as well.

LIVE RADAR: Click here for interactive radar from 10Weather.

10WEATHER: Click here for the latest forecast information.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.