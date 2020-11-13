If you have to file a damage claim after Tropical Storm Eta, follow these steps

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're dealing with damage from Eta, and you want or need some help filing a claim, get that process rolling now.
Here's how to start.
Your first call should be to your insurance agent about filing a claim.
You can call 877-My-FL-CFO. That's the insurance consumer helpline. An insurance specialist will check out your claim with you and make sure you're getting everything you're entitled to.
You certainly don't want to fall victim to a scam right now. It could happen.
Florida's CFO Jimmy Patronis says people will look at the path of the storm and then come knocking on your door asking you to sign an AOB. That's an assignment of benefits.
"Fraudsters will come in and they'll make a proposal to you, you're vulnerable, you're looking for solutions and what you ultimately might be signing is signing your claim away to somebody you don't even know," Patronis said.
You can also visit Prepare Florida.com. You can get more information about filing claims and how to secure your property.
- Police: 2 dead, 4 injured in Southeast Seminole Heights shooting
- Tampa Bay hospitals work to get ahead of a COVID-19 surge in the next months
- Crew 1: Everything to know about next NASA, SpaceX Dragon launch
- 'We're asking for calm': Community leaders call for an end to shootings around Tampa Bay
- ULA to try again with Atlas V rocket launching 'top secret' payload
- Tropical Storm Iota likely to develop, 2020's next named storm
- Delaying presidential transition could have national security implications
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter