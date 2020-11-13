If you have to file a damage claim after Tropical Storm Eta, follow these steps

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis says there are people standing by to help you.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're dealing with damage from Eta, and you want or need some help filing a claim, get that process rolling now.

Here's how to start.

Your first call should be to your insurance agent about filing a claim.

You can call 877-My-FL-CFO. That's the insurance consumer helpline. An insurance specialist will check out your claim with you and make sure you're getting everything you're entitled to.

You certainly don't want to fall victim to a scam right now. It could happen.

Florida's CFO Jimmy Patronis says people will look at the path of the storm and then come knocking on your door asking you to sign an AOB. That's an assignment of benefits.

"Fraudsters will come in and they'll make a proposal to you, you're vulnerable, you're looking for solutions and what you ultimately might be signing is signing your claim away to somebody you don't even know," Patronis said.

You can also visit Prepare Florida.com. You can get more information about filing claims and how to secure your property.

