Tropical Storm Florence has formed near the Cabo Verde Islands off the coast of Africa in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Islands of Santiago, Fogo and Brava.

The storm poses no current threat to Florida

It's expected to turn slightly north over the Labor Day Weekend.

Tropical Storm #Florence Advisory 8: Tropical Storm Florence Forms Just West of the Cabo Verde Islands. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2018

►Click here for live radar from 10News

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP