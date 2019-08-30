GREENSBORO, N.C. — During a hurricane, every second counts and could mean the difference between life and death.

If you must weather the storm and don't evacuate, there are things that you’ll need to do during a hurricane to keep you and your family safe.

Even if you don't live along coastal areas, hurricanes can still move inland bringing with it destruction and flooding.

Below is a list of 20 things to do during a hurricane, with tips provided by North Carolina Emergency Management.

Listen to the radio or television for emergency information. Secure your home, close storm shutters and secure outdoor objects or bring them indoors. Turn off gas, water and power if you are told to do so. Otherwise, turn the refrigerator thermostat to its coldest setting and keep its doors closed. Turn off propane tanks. Try not to use the phone, except for serious emergencies. Moor your boat if time permits. Make sure you have a supply of water for sanitary purposes such as cleaning and flushing toilets. Fill the bathtub and other larger containers with water. Find out how to keep food safe during and after an emergency. Leave your home or area if you are: Told to do so by local police. In a mobile home or temporary structure. Such structures are particularly dangerous during high wind events no matter how well fastened to the ground. In a high-rise building because hurricane winds are stronger at higher levels. On the coast, in a floodplain, near a river or on an island waterway. If you are unable to leave, go to the safest room in your house. Stay indoors during the hurricane. Stay away from windows and glass doors. Close all interior doors – secure and brace external doors. Keep curtains and blinds closed. Do not be fooled if there is a lull; it could be the eye of the storm – winds will pick up again. Take shelter in a small interior room, closet or hallway on the lowest level. Lie on the floor under a table or another sturdy object. If trapped in a building by flooding, go to the highest level of the building. Do not climb into a closed attic. You may become trapped by rising floodwater. Do not walk, swim, or drive through floodwaters. Turn around. Don’t drown! Just six inches of fast-moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away. Stay off of bridges over fast-moving water.

Editor's Note: This article was originally published in 2018 by our sister-station WFMY.

