MIAMI — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbance over the central and northwestern Bahamas.
The disturbance is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
Some slow development of the system is possible over the next few days as it moves toward the Florida peninsula and then the southeastern United States.
The tropical disturbance only has a 20 percent chance of formation over the next five days.
