National Hurricane Center tracking 3 disturbances for potential development

The Atlantic Hurricane season is just getting started.

It's starting to get a little crowded in the tropics with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) tracking three disturbances: Invest 93-L, Invest 92-L and a third disturbance exiting the African coast in the eastern Atlantic.

Each disturbance, with its own chance for development and potential track, can be a lot to digest. So, let's break down each area of interest.

Invest 93-L

As of Monday morning, the NHC gives the disturbance an 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next day or so.

According to the NHC, a well-defined low-pressure system about 90 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina is acquiring more tropical characteristics. While the NHC predicts a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form, the system is expected to move away from the U.S. and into colder waters.

Invest 92-L

As of Monday morning, the NHC gives the disturbance an 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or named storm over the next five days. It'll take a couple of days for the system to begin to develop and as a result, there is only a 20 percent chance of this system developing over the next couple of days.

Showers and thunderstorms over the Bay of Campeche are associated with a broad low-pressure area, the National Hurricane Center said. It adds that gradual development is possible as it "meanders" near Mexico's coast.

Heavy rainfall over portions of Central America and southern Mexico are possible, regardless of development.

Disturbance 3

As of Monday morning, the NHC gives the disturbance a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or named storm over the next five days. Over the next two days, the disturbance is only given a 10 percent chance for development.

NHC says a strong tropical wave offshore of west Africa is causing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Moving forward, the agency says a combination of dry air and strong upper-level winds limit "any chance of formation" while over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

Experts say 2021 is expected to be another busy hurricane season. The NHC predicts 13 to 20 named storms, with 6 to 10 of them hurricanes and 3 to 5 reaching Category 3 strength or higher.

This will be an above-average season for the sixth consecutive year.

Last year, 2020 produced the most named storms ever recorded, with 30.

This broke the previous record of 28 which was set in 2005. Records date back to 1851.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

10 Tampa Bay is your Hurricane Headquarters and will continue to keep you updated with the latest forecast and anything else you need to know relating to the tropics.