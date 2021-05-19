1st subtropical disturbance in the Atlantic basin has 40-percent chance of development

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — ‘Tis the season for tropical development! While hurricane season officially starts June 1st, now is the time activity can start to bubble up. And that’s exactly what we're closely monitoring this week.
The National Hurricane Center is watching our first area of concern this season in the Atlantic Ocean.
As of Wednesday, the NHC says a non-tropical low is forecast to develop northeast of Bermuda by Thursday afternoon. Once this happens, this potential system will shift west-southwest over warmer waters. It is here where a short-lived subtropical cyclone could develop over the weekend, near Bermuda.
There is a low, 10-percent chance for development over the next two days and a medium, 40-percent chance for development over the next five days.
Thankfully, this potential system poses no threat to Florida or the U.S.
Tropical systems can occasionally form ahead of the official June 1 start to hurricane season. With this system out at sea and it remaining quiet at home, now is a good time to make sure your hurricane plan is underway.
- Another person accuses former Tampa school official of 'creepy' foot rub
- Florida House passes sports betting deal with Seminole Tribe
- Judge sends Florida's lawsuit against CDC over halting cruises to mediation
- Brink of a fertility crisis: Scientist says plummeting sperm counts caused by everyday products
- How to work around the pandemic rental car shortage
- It's the best moon of 2021: The super flower blood moon
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter