BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — In anticipation of Tropical Depression Fred, sandbag sites are opening in the greater Tampa Bay region.
You'll want to fill your sandbags half-to-two-thirds of the way up. If they're overfilled, the sandbag wall you create can become leaky.
When stacking sandbags, stagger the seams between them to create an "S" pattern with the plastic sheeting. You'll want to tuck the top of each bag underneath it to seal the bag with its own weight.
If you're not working on concrete, experts encourage you to dig a small ditch – far enough from the entrance to allow room for sump pumps in the protected area. Put the edge of the plastic sheeting in the ditch, helping to form a bottom layer.
Pinellas County
Four sandbag locations have been opened in St. Petersburg.
- Pavement & Traffic Operations Building: 1744 9th Avenue N
- Sandbags available until 3 p.m. Thursday
- NE Park 875 62nd Avenue NE
- Sandbags available until 5 p.m. Thursday
- James “JC” Turner Fields 643 22nd Avenue S
- Sandbags available until 5 p.m. Thursday
- NW Pool 2331 60th Street N
- Sandbags available until 5 p.m. Thursday
Polk County
The county is opening sandbag fill locations Friday and Saturday at all Roads and Drainage maintenance units. The sites are scheduled to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. People can get up to 10 sandbags per car.
Locations are below:
- Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, (863) 519-4734
- Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland (863) 815-6701
- Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade (863) 285-6588
- Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof (863) 635-7879
- Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale (863) 965-5524
- Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, (863) 421-3367
- Poinciana – Association of Poinciana Villages (APV) Public Works facility, 2012 Hemlock Ave., Poinciana
Hernando County
Limited supplies of sand and sandbags will be available at the below locations in Brooksville, beginning Aug. 12. The self-serve sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and you'll need your own shovel.
- Linda Pedersen Park
6300 Shoal Line Blvd.
Spring Hill, FL 34609
- Anderson Snow Park
1360 Anderson Snow Rd.
Spring Hill, FL 34609
- Ridge Manor Community Center
34240 Cortez Blvd.
Ridge Manor, FL 33523
More sandbag sites will be added as they open up.