More may open over the next day or so.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — In anticipation of Tropical Depression Fred, sandbag sites are opening in the greater Tampa Bay region.

You'll want to fill your sandbags half-to-two-thirds of the way up. If they're overfilled, the sandbag wall you create can become leaky.

When stacking sandbags, stagger the seams between them to create an "S" pattern with the plastic sheeting. You'll want to tuck the top of each bag underneath it to seal the bag with its own weight.

If you're not working on concrete, experts encourage you to dig a small ditch – far enough from the entrance to allow room for sump pumps in the protected area. Put the edge of the plastic sheeting in the ditch, helping to form a bottom layer.

Pinellas County

Four sandbag locations have been opened in St. Petersburg.

Pavement & Traffic Operations Building: 1744 9th Avenue N Sandbags available until 3 p.m. Thursday NE Park 875 62nd Avenue NE Sandbags available until 5 p.m. Thursday James “JC” Turner Fields 643 22nd Avenue S Sandbags available until 5 p.m. Thursday NW Pool 2331 60th Street N Sandbags available until 5 p.m. Thursday

Polk County

The county is opening sandbag fill locations Friday and Saturday at all Roads and Drainage maintenance units. The sites are scheduled to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. People can get up to 10 sandbags per car.

Locations are below:

Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, (863) 519-4734

Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland (863) 815-6701

Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade (863) 285-6588

Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof (863) 635-7879

Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale (863) 965-5524

Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, (863) 421-3367

Poinciana – Association of Poinciana Villages (APV) Public Works facility, 2012 Hemlock Ave., Poinciana

Hernando County

Limited supplies of sand and sandbags will be available at the below locations in Brooksville, beginning Aug. 12. The self-serve sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and you'll need your own shovel.

Linda Pedersen Park

6300 Shoal Line Blvd.

Spring Hill, FL 34609 Anderson Snow Park

1360 Anderson Snow Rd.

Spring Hill, FL 34609 Ridge Manor Community Center

34240 Cortez Blvd.

Ridge Manor, FL 33523