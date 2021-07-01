City of Brooksville opens sandbag site ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring the storm's progress.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Elsa continues to make its approach toward the U.S., the City of Brooksville is looking to get a leg up on preparations.

The Department of Public Works announced it will be opening a self-service sandbag site beginning July 2 at 600 South Brooksville Avenue.

The site will be open 24-hours a day and provide bags, sand and shovels to those who looking to stock up ahead of the storm.

You will be required to fill and transport your own sandbags.

“This storm has potential to impact the area early next week,” Department of Public Works Director, Paul Booth said. “Staff is readying the sand filling station, all emergency equipment and fueling all vehicles and generators enabling the department to fully respond should the need arise.”

It's still too early to determine the storm's potential impact on Florida as the track and intensity of Elsa are still uncertain. If it survives its trek through the Caribbean, it could potentially get into the Gulf of Mexico early next week.

The team of meteorologists at 10 Tampa Bay will keep you posted online and on television as this system develops in the coming days.

Peak hurricane season runs from August through early October when the ocean waters are typically at their warmest. Hurricane season ends on November 30.

