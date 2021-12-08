Thanks, Fred: Bucs first preseason game could be moved up on Saturday

The 7:30 p.m. kickoff against the Bengals is in jeopardy given possible impacts from a tropical system.

TAMPA, Fla. — The defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to take the field for the first time since February this Saturday.

The game, set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, has the potential to shift, however, with impacts from what is currently Tropical Depression Fred possibly moving into Tampa Bay.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians on Thursday said officials will not move the game from Saturday, but there is a possibility it is moved up earlier in the day before the projected worst of the weather could hit Tampa.

Tropical Depression Fred is moving along Cuba's northeastern coastline, just barely hanging on to its depression status after it crossed the island of Hispaniola late Wednesday into Thursday.

Nevertheless, National Hurricane Center and 10 Tampa Bay meteorologists anticipate it will restrengthen and possibly bring gusty winds and torrential downfalls to the state over the weekend.

The exact impacts remain uncertain given the storm still needs to reorganize itself — that likely will be known during the next day or two.