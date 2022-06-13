NHC lowers development chances for disturbance in western Caribbean

The only area being monitored in the Atlantic basin has a 10% chance of development in the next five days.

TAMPA, Fla. — Forecasters are busy monitoring a hurricane in the Pacific and two areas near Central America for potential development.

The National Hurricane Center is continuing to keep an eye on an area of low pressure now labeled as Invest 93-L in the southwest Caribbean Sea that has a low, 10% chance of development within the next five days.

Sheer, dust, and land interaction are all in the way of 93-L's development chances. NHC says, "Additional development is unlikely during the next day or so while the low remains inland."

But development is possible once the wave reaches the Bay of Campeche.

The next storm name on the list is Bonnie.

The disturbance is expected to drift northward, and regardless of development, heavy rainfall is likely in Nicaragua, Honduras, Belize and southeastern Mexico this weekend.

Outside of the Atlantic, one storm has formed and another area is being monitored for potential development. Hurricane Blas developed off of the southern Mexican coast, and the NHC is giving a disturbance off of the coast of Nicaragua a 90% chance of development within the next five days.

Notice the areas of potential development are grouped together. That's because these three areas of low pressure are produced by the Central American Gyre, a weather pattern that develops over the western Atlantic and eastern Pacific.

A gyre is a broad area of counterclockwise spinning air and moisture rotating in the Northern Hemisphere. Alone, a gyre generally does not produce rough weather, but its rising air creates low pressure, allowing for storms and strong winds to develop.

When those areas of low pressure and moisture develop some spin, they can form into tropical systems.