ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Alberto is moving through the Gulf of Mexico, and as it does, it's expected to drench most of Florida.

There is a tropical storm warning along nearly the entire Florida coast.

We're not expecting high winds that you'd get from a direct impact, but there's the potential for lots of rain and the possibility of localized flooding.

The hurricane center expects a gradual transition to a more traditional "tropical" storm once thunderstorms can develop around its center.

For Tampa Bay, this means the area has a shot at tropical storm force winds in excess of 39 mph with gusts toward 50 mph. In fact, all of the western Florida coast is under a tropical storm warning until further notice.

