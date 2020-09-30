We're closely watching two 2 tropical disturbances in the Caribbean this week

One system has been given the designation of a tropical depression.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It may seem like things have calmed down in the tropics. But now is not the time to let our guard down.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is closely monitoring two tropical waves in the Caribbean Sea this week.

Tropical Depression 25

Tropical Depression 25 formed Friday morning in the northwestern Caribbean Sea. The NHC had been monitoring this area of low pressure as Invest 91-L.

The NHC says the area of showers and thunderstorms is becoming better organized. This system is expected to bring heavy rains and possible flash flooding over parts of southeastern Mexico, Central America and western Cuba.

Disturbance 2

The NHC is giving this disturbance a low chance of development (30-percent) in the next five days.

This tropical wave is just east of the first, moving across the Lesser Antilles, and is accompanied by local rainfall and gusty winds. Conditions in the central/western Caribbean Sea are expected to become a little more favorable for further development early next week.

It’s not uncommon for the focus to shift to this part of the tropics as we tend to see tropical development in this area thanks to very warm water temperatures during the month of October. We will have to keep our eye on these potential systems over the next several days.

Don’t forget, we still have two months of hurricane season left, so we’ll need to stay aware through Nov. 30.

We have had 23 named storms this year, including two Greek letter storms. The next storm will be named Gamma.