Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine forms in the Gulf of Mexico

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An area of disturbed tropical weather that could soon become a depression or Tropical Storm Harold in the Gulf of Mexico is under close watch by the National Hurricane Center.

NHC forecasters Monday morning identified the disturbance as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, which means it isn't yet a tropical depression or storm — but it poses the threat of bringing at least tropical storm conditions to land within the next 48 hours.

The disturbance and its showers and thunderstorms increasingly appear to look more organized as it travels westward across the central Gulf of Mexico. It's expected to become a depression or storm before it reaches the coastline on Tuesday, according to the hurricane center.

People in southern Texas and northern Mexico are advised to prepare for the potential of gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Hurricane season kicked into high gear over the weekend with the formation of tropical storms Emily, Franklin and Gert. Each is expected to remain away from the continental U.S. Tropical Storm Franklin, however, could bring flooding rains to portions of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola through midweek.

The latest 2023 Atlantic hurricane season forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration indicates an active season ahead, with 14-21 named storms, 6-11 hurricanes and 2-5 major hurricanes (Category 3 and higher). This is up from May's forecast of 12-17 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes and 1-4 major hurricanes.