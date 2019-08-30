While everyone has eyes on Hurricane Dorian, we are also watching a new tropical wave located east-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Some development of this system is possible early next week over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean as it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

The National Hurricane Center gives the wave a 50-percent chance of further development over the next five days.

