While everyone has eyes on Hurricane Dorian, we are also watching a new tropical wave located east-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands.
Some development of this system is possible early next week over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean as it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.
The National Hurricane Center gives the wave a 50-percent chance of further development over the next five days.
RELATED: Live blog: Hurricane Dorian strengthens to a category 3 storm
RELATED: Hurricane Dorian now a Category 3, expected to continue strengthening before landfall
