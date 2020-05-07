x
Skip Navigation

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

tropics

Disturbance near Florida has a low chance of development

Regardless of any tropical formation, it's likely to be a heavy rainmaker for parts of the Nature Coast.
Credit: 10 Weather

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Following the formation of Tropical Depression Five in the western Atlantic this morning, there is now another tropical disturbance that we’ll need to keep our eye on.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of showers that formed along a decaying frontal boundary in the northern Gulf of Mexico. 

This disturbance is expected to move northeast through Alabama, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Eventually, it will head into the Atlantic. Once it moves offshore, it will encounter the warm Gulf Stream, potentially furthering its development.

RELATED: Tropical Depression Five spins out in the Atlantic

Even though this is something to watch, there is no need for over-concern. 

This cluster of showers and storms will more so be a rainmaker for the Southeast and has a 20-percent chance of developing into a tropical system within the next five days.

What does this mean for the Tampa Bay area? That's better rain chances for the start of the week. 

Rain could be locally heavy, especially Monday at the Big Bend and Nature Coast, with scattered showers and increased cloudiness across the area. 

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter