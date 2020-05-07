Disturbance near Florida has a low chance of development

Regardless of any tropical formation, it's likely to be a heavy rainmaker for parts of the Nature Coast.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Following the formation of Tropical Depression Five in the western Atlantic this morning, there is now another tropical disturbance that we’ll need to keep our eye on.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of showers that formed along a decaying frontal boundary in the northern Gulf of Mexico.

This disturbance is expected to move northeast through Alabama, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Eventually, it will head into the Atlantic. Once it moves offshore, it will encounter the warm Gulf Stream, potentially furthering its development.

Even though this is something to watch, there is no need for over-concern.

This cluster of showers and storms will more so be a rainmaker for the Southeast and has a 20-percent chance of developing into a tropical system within the next five days.

What does this mean for the Tampa Bay area? That's better rain chances for the start of the week.

Rain could be locally heavy, especially Monday at the Big Bend and Nature Coast, with scattered showers and increased cloudiness across the area.

