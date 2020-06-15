Disturbance monitored off Georgia coast

Expect gusty winds and heavy rains across the Carolinas through Tuesday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A small, non-tropical low-pressure system located east of the Georgia coast is producing disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms over the Atlantic waters.

The low is expected to move northward late Monday and be located offshore near the South Carolina-North Carolina border by Tuesday morning. No impacts are expected in Florida.

Although environmental conditions are forecast to be unfavorable for any significant development, this system could briefly acquire some subtropical characteristics before it moves inland Tuesday afternoon or evening.

Right now, the National Hurricane Center only gives this a 10 percent chance of further development over the next 48 hours to five days.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall could be seen over portions of northeastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

There have been three named storms so far this active 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which still is forecast to be busy in the months ahead.

