What's the fuel tracker?

As millions of people brace for the potential impacts of Hurricane Dorian, gas stations have been short on fuel. Many people have asked where they can find gas, as they make last-minute preparations for the major storm.

You'll typically find the GasBuddy real-time price-checker on our website. It shows you gas prices at more than 140,000 gas stations. But, in light of Dorian's approach to the east coast of the United States, GasBuddy has activated its fuel availability tracker, too. That system allows you to see which gas stations can help you fill up your tank when you need it most. You'll find it below.

How to use the fuel tracker

Here's a quick explanation of how to use the GasBuddy tool. You can search your city. For example, if you live on the east coast, you might type "Miami, FL."

Then, the map will populate with symbols marking the locations of gas stations. You'll probably see different colors. Green means the gas station has both fuel and power. Those will be your best bets.

Black means there's no power, while yellow means the gas station has only limited fuel options. Finally, red means stay away. Gas stations marked in red have recently been reported to have no fuel or power.

This information is user-generated, so gas stations may have gotten extra fuel since the last person visited. But, it's a fairly good indicator of where you should look first.

Below the map, you'll see the names of gas stations pop up. The names include both the gas stations' addresses and their phone numbers. It doesn't hurt to call and check to make sure what you're seeing on the map is still true.

